California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Medtronic worth $621,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

