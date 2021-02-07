California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of T-Mobile US worth $604,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.