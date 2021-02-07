California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 104,594 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,594 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Starbucks worth $371,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

