California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 107,246 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Stryker worth $354,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 386,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

