California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 824,835 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Walmart worth $1,053,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

