California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Texas Instruments worth $566,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

