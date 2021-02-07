California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Amgen worth $461,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.83. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

