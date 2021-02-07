California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 161,504 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $478,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,265,000 after purchasing an additional 586,231 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 332,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

