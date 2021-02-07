Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $115,473.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.30 or 0.04110696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 148.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

