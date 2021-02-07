Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415,452 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $37,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

