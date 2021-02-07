Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,362.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

