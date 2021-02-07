Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.29. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.