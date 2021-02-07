Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.