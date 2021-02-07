Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

TAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.82 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.