Carry Price Up 72.2% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $22.69 million and $19.16 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00134459 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,588,199,968 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

