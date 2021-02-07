Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $691.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3,309.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

