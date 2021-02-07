Cashaa Hits Market Cap of $114.29 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 136.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $114.29 million and $782,007.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

