CasinoCoin (CSC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.68 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $10,626.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00177836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00336591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060336 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,123 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,103 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.