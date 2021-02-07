Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $16,320.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

CATT is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

