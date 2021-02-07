Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE: CBOE) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cboe Global Markets to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66% Cboe Global Markets Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Volatility and Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets’ peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion $374.40 million 18.93 Cboe Global Markets Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 28.03

Cboe Global Markets’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cboe Global Markets and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cboe Global Markets Competitors 193 1001 1074 29 2.41

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets peers beat Cboe Global Markets on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

