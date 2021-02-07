CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 9.4% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $191,560.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

