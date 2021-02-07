Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $54.13 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $54.13 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,334,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

