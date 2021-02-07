Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $57.58 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.01259348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.82 or 0.06993787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,334,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

