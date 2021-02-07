Celo (CELO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102.96 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $672.26 million and approximately $102.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00009498 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

