Celo Dollar 24-Hour Volume Hits $226,152.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $33.26 million and approximately $226,152.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01198212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.81 or 0.06336187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023020 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,153,574 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

