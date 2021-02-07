CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Santander downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

