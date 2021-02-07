Centaur (CNTR) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1.12 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.