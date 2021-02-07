CertiK (CTK) Price Up 38% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $44.36 million and $11.54 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,073,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,981,028 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

