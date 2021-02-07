CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 224.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after acquiring an additional 153,766 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $81.51.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
