CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 224.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after acquiring an additional 153,766 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

