Chainlink (LINK) Hits One Day Volume of $2.77 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $9.73 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.