ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,932.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $443,740.16 and $163,932.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00186203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00064047 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00232610 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

