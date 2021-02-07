Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

