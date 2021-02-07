Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.06% of MAG Silver worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.