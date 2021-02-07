Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $2.63 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.