Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 21,515 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.06% of MAG Silver worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

