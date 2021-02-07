Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $377.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $379.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

