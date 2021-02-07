Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $1.68 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Nokia by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

