Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $2.33 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

