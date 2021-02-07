Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $4.78 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

