Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

