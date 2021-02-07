ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $245,993.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,487.24 or 1.00382934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000244 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

