Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

