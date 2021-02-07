Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Chewy by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,312 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -257.44 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

