Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.56 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,553.55. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,427.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.