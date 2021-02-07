Chromia Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 2% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and $5.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.07 or 0.01130122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.13 or 0.06257037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.