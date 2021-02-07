Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $116,348.10

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $116,348.10 and $2.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

