Chubb Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

