Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,462. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.