Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

