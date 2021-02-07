Cindicator Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $28.09 million and approximately $388,809.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars.

